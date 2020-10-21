29 containment zones in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Chennai Corporation resumed barricading streets in the first week of October, number of containment zones in city now stands at 29. According to the data released by the Corporation, the highest number of containment zones are in Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

While these two zones have seven containment zones each, Manali has four containment zones, Thiruvotriyur has three, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar two each and Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur one each.

Ambattur zone which had the highest number of cases constantly, now does not have any containment zones. Corporation officials said it is hard to contact trace anymore as the city has opened for economic activities. Any street with fix index cases are cordoned off. If a street is declared a containment zone, it is barricaded completely on both ends barring entry or exit.