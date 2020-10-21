STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Conversations in cartoons

Illustrator and doodler Nikkita discusses her venture, Art by Nikkita, which was born from the dark hollows of a health scare, and how she translated it into tangible artworks

Published: 21st October 2020 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sometimes, getting a peek into one’s artworks can be as intimate and cathartic as reading a memoir — a myriad of emotions, fleeting moments and thoughts, and events, all safely treasured in the form of visual allegories.

A city-based illustrator and doodler, Nikkita’s artworks marry empathy and design. While the vibrant pastel colours in the doodles are instant mood-lifters, some illustrations, weaved with words of affirmation and reflective designs, seem to echo the artist’s dominant mood. Having emerged from the dark hollows of a health scare, Nikkita’s works spell the pursuit of happiness.

“At the beginning of 2019, I had a health scare due to a food allergy. While we couldn’t put a finger on the root cause and the diagnosis, I continued to be on medication. That period and the medications were detrimental to my mental health — the days were dotted with mood swings, a lot of anger, s adne s s , and unhappy thoughts. Soon, I slipped into depression.

To cope, I took to art — something that I’ve been exposed to from a very young age, and began creating affirmation cards for myself,” recalls the multidisciplinary artist, who has been running her e-shop under the name ‘Art by Nikkita’ on Etsy India, an online marketplace that provides a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to sell products, since 2019.

Calmed by canvas
In the process, Nikkita’s artworks resonated with those around her and found several patrons too. “This made me realise that I wasn’t alone and many were going through some tough times. This pushed me to soon channelise my thoughts through art and that became my primary mode of communication and medium to calm me. Interestingly, falling back on art supplies and colours is something I’ve done from when I was as young as three years old.

I remember my mother introducing an introverted, toddler me to art — it used to keep me engrossed and engaged for hours. I went on to get professionally trained in it too. But never did I think it would become a career path,” says the graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, who taps on personal experiences and her moods to create art.

After almost a decade of finding her footing in different areas of design, including graphic designing, fashion designing and UX designing (User experience design), a year ago, Nikkita returned to the basics. “While I was battling the health scare and my mental health, I was also creating art. The process was therapeutic. I even received requests from friends and acquaintances to create art pieces for them.

Incidentally, at the same time, I had a serendipitous brush with Etsy India and participated in an Etsy Collective meeting, where I got to meet fellow artists and entrepreneurs. That was the beginning of a positive journey, and ever since, I have been finding new experiences through the portal. I never thought I would take my art to an international audience but this gave me a platform to do that,” she shares.

On a new path
Earlier this year, a few weeks before the nation-wide lockdown was announced, Nikkita quit her full-time job at a corporate firm and decided to refocus on art, aesthetics and everything in between. “I was shocked when the pandemic broke out and there was a lockdown. I had quite a few plans in the pipeline, which included working out of a co-working space, sharing my artworks and building everything on the lines of my art, on the go.

But the lockdown was unexpected! But I kept going,” says the creative, who flagged a 1,000 days of art series in January to encourage the positive habit of drawing and sketching. “I began drawing every day, and saw my skills get better. I encouraged people to pick up a pencil and get artsy, I focused on issues including body positivity and mental health through art; drew skylines and recreated scenes from some of my favourite cafes; created artboards and Madras-inspired sketches, and conducted ‘draw along’ sessions and live sessions on Instagram.

Being able to teach art and conduct workshops for both children and adults was incredible and I continue to take classes even now,” says the creator, who draws inspiration from artists like Andy Warhol. In her pursuit, Nikkita has been able to spread the school of thought — that good comes out of every adversity, and soon hopes to add more relatable, simple yet quirky handmade merchandise to her already existing catalogue of pop sockets, magnets, note cards, notebooks and badges.

Finding her footing
After almost a decade of finding her footing in different areas of design including graphic designing, fashion designing and UX designing (User experience design), a year ago, Nikkita returned to the basics — drawing and doodling.

For details, visit Etsy store @ www.etsy.com/in-en/shop/ ArtbyNikkita or Instagram page @artbynikkita

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp