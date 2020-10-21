HCL concerts is on a Carnatic quest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HCL Concerts, a platform aimed at identifying, nurturing and supporting the next generation of talent in the Indian classical performing arts space, unveiled ‘The Carnatic Quest’. It aims at identifying, young prodigious Carnatic musicians across five categories including Carnatic vocal, veena, violin, flute and percussion instruments (mridangam, ghatam and kanjeera).

Winners of the talent hunt will be provided an opportunity to perform for music enthusiasts that follow the HCL Concerts platforms and HCL Music app. The Carnatic Quest was conceptualised jointly by HCL Concerts and Chennai-based Rhapsody Music Foundat ion, founded and run by classical pianist Anil Srinivasan.

Sundar Mahalingam, chief strategy officer, HCL Corporation, said, “The Carnatic Quest is yet another initiative that will allow us to identify the next-generation of Carnatic music stars and showcase their talent to our broad audiencebase.

We will also leverage our multiple platforms including the physical or digital performance platforms, and HCL Music app to bring recognition to the winners of the programme.” Anil Srinivasan added, “With ‘The Carnatic Quest’ the aim is to identify prodigious talent from across India and provide them a platform that is global in reach and scale.

We at Rhapsody Music Foundation are excited to be a part of this journey with HCL Concerts, allowing me to give back to the art while also ensuring that the genre continues to flourish by nurturing new talent.” Artists from across the country can participate in the programme. To send your entries, visit https://www.hclconcerts. com/the-carnatic-quest/.

There is no application fee. The entries will be evaluated by Rhapsody Music Foundation and shortlisted musicians will be contacted for second round. There will be three rounds and results of each round will also be published on the Facebook page of HCL Concerts.

One winner each from Carnatic vocals, veena, violin and flute categories, along with three winners from percussion will get an opportunity to perform at the HCL Concerts platform. Entries must be sent by October 31.