STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NEET: Student alleges ‘doctoring’ of OMR sheet

Similar allegations have emerged from Coimbatore and Ariyalur.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

NEET exam centre

Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 18-year-old Sai Akshay,  has alleged that his answer script submitted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been doctored. The candidate scored zero points in the test, according to results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

Sai Akshay from Mylapore, is the third student from Tamil Nadu to allege that the Optical Mark Recognition answer script has been tampered with. Akshay said that he definitely scored over 500. He has been taking NEET training for the last three years.

“When I checked my OMR sheet on October 6, my original answer sheet was there. However, when I checked it along with the results, I was shocked to find that I scored zero,” he said. “Our relatives physically checked the OMR sheet and found that no answers were marked,” his sister told Express. She further claimed that it was not Akshay’s handwriting in the sheet.

“NTA officials said that it was my brother’s fault that he did not write any answers. How can he not mark any answer after preparing for three years,” she asked. However, NTA did not respond to Express queries.
Similar allegations have emerged from Coimbatore and Ariyalur too. KS Manoj, a resident of Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, early in October, checked his answer sheet twice.

He estimated that he would score nearly 600. When the results came he found  that he had scored only 248. He told Express that his OMR sheet was tampered and it was not the same sheet that was displayed previously. He said,“We have received no proper clarification yet.” Another 17-year-old student Manju, from Ariyalur alleged that the OMR sheet she downloaded was  not hers.

Free NEET coaching from November 1 
Coimbatore: As the free online E-Box training helped 1,633 students from government and aided schools of Tamil Nadu to crack NEET 2020, School Education Department has decided to offer programme during the current academic year too. In a recent circular, School Education Director S Kannappan said, “Training for 2021 batch commences from November 1.” He urged interested students to register their names with their school headmasters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET OMR sheet National Testing Agency
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp