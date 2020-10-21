NEET: Student alleges ‘doctoring’ of OMR sheet

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 18-year-old Sai Akshay, has alleged that his answer script submitted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been doctored. The candidate scored zero points in the test, according to results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

Sai Akshay from Mylapore, is the third student from Tamil Nadu to allege that the Optical Mark Recognition answer script has been tampered with. Akshay said that he definitely scored over 500. He has been taking NEET training for the last three years.

“When I checked my OMR sheet on October 6, my original answer sheet was there. However, when I checked it along with the results, I was shocked to find that I scored zero,” he said. “Our relatives physically checked the OMR sheet and found that no answers were marked,” his sister told Express. She further claimed that it was not Akshay’s handwriting in the sheet.

“NTA officials said that it was my brother’s fault that he did not write any answers. How can he not mark any answer after preparing for three years,” she asked. However, NTA did not respond to Express queries.

Similar allegations have emerged from Coimbatore and Ariyalur too. KS Manoj, a resident of Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, early in October, checked his answer sheet twice.

He estimated that he would score nearly 600. When the results came he found that he had scored only 248. He told Express that his OMR sheet was tampered and it was not the same sheet that was displayed previously. He said,“We have received no proper clarification yet.” Another 17-year-old student Manju, from Ariyalur alleged that the OMR sheet she downloaded was not hers.

Free NEET coaching from November 1

Coimbatore: As the free online E-Box training helped 1,633 students from government and aided schools of Tamil Nadu to crack NEET 2020, School Education Department has decided to offer programme during the current academic year too. In a recent circular, School Education Director S Kannappan said, “Training for 2021 batch commences from November 1.” He urged interested students to register their names with their school headmasters.