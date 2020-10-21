NGT forms committee to study damage to Muttukadu backwaters

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday constituted a joint committee to assess the extent of degradation caused to the ecologically sensitive Muttukadu backwaters by illegal dumping of solid waste and sewage and will work on levying fines on violators.

The tribunal has registered a suo moto case based on articles that appeared on Express, which exposed banks of backwaters were converted into landfills with hundreds tonnes of mixed waste. The committee has been directed to come-up with long-term and short-term plans, creation of a biodiversity park and tree plantation to avoid future encroachments and illegal waste dumping.

The NGT bench comprising of judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta suggested the committee to explore possibilities of introducing GPS-enabled garbage trucks and installation of CCTV cameras to ensure scientific disposal of waste in Muttukadu, Padur and Navalur panchayat limits where illegal landfills have cropped-up.

The joint committee has been asked to submit a detailed factual and action taken report by December 23. Although the dump yards were cleared by local officials within a week after TNIE reports enough damage has already been caused. The depth of the waterbody has reduced from 30 feet to three feet. PWD officials said desilting of the Muttukadu backwaters would be undertaken shortly.

Chengalpattu district collector A John Louis told TNIE that Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) took Muttukadu backwaters under its fold and a detailed project report was being prepared. Muttukadu panchayat secretary Elumalai said, “There was no notified dump yard in all the three panchayats. This has led to illegal dumping by private contractors who collect the waste.” Sources said a couple of areas were identified in Padur panchayat limits to be used as transit dumpyard.

Meanwhile, NGT has formed another joint committee to check the pollution in Chembrambakkam lake, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to Chennai. It is alleged that industrial chemical waste from the neighbouring SIPCOT complex, which houses about 300 manufacturing units, was being dumped into the lake.