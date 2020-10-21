Politicos, media execs convey condolences to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, over telephone, conveyed their condolences to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over the demise of latter’s mother. Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties and people from different walks of life called on Chief Minister at his residence and condoled him.

DK president K Veeramani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh, Nawas Kani, MP, Kadayanallur MLA KAM Mohammed Abubacker, Nagapattinam MLA M Thameemun Ansari, actor and MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Roja, and former Minister SR Radha were among the political leaders who met the Chief Minister.

The New Indian Express Group chairman and managing director Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Dinamalar editor K Ramasubbu and publisher L Adimoolam also called on the Chief Minister.