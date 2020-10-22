Going hi-tech with new face protective gear

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Desmania Innovation Labs has brought out a full face protective gear, BREEZ93, with nanotech filter for travel, work and leisure activities and also an extra safe full-face mask, MEDEX99.

According to a release, the full face protective gear has an antimicrobial foam seal which makes it snug with the face. Both the models have been designed with D-fog technology.

The shield is made up of robust unbreakable polymer which prevents any crack in the case of a fall.

Covid count continues to drop

For the fourth consecutive day, the State recorded less than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases with 3,086 people testing positive on Wednesday. The State also reported 39 deaths, taking the tally to 6,97,116 and toll to 10,780