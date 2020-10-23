Stolen mobile phone racket busted, 6 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested six men for buying and selling stolen mobiles phones. As many as 48 mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 59,000 in cash was seized from them. N Balamurugan (40) and S Sathish (40) were first arrested in connection with a mobile theft case and police seized 20 phones and Rs 50,000 in cash.

After an inquiry, their accomplices R Marudhu (49), S Chandru (34), S Pugazhendhi (27) and S Anthonysamy (48) were arrested in connection with a phone snatching case in North Chennai. The police seized 28 phones and Rs 9,000 cash from them.

Speaking about the network, a senior police officer said, “The arrested men are middlemen who purchase the gadgets from the offenders and sell them. They have told us about the kingpin, who is still at large. They buy stolen mobile phones for Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 and give them to shopkeepers to format and pack them as new ones and sell them in other States, mostly Kerala and Bihar.”