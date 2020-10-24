Apollo Hospitals opens post-Covid recovery clinics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals has launched post-Covid recovery clinics across its network. The clinics will address the rising mid-and-long-term effects of the infection. Over 50 per cent of Covid patients suffer from problems that include breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pain, vision problems and memory loss months after contracting the coronavirus, a press release from the hospital said.

The clinics will be manned by a team of specialists, including neurologists and immunologists, to help patients, the release added. In Chennai, the post-Covid recovery clinic will be run at the Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road.

“Initially, we thought Covid is a respiratory disease, but now we understand it affects all organs. People who didn’t require hospital care, but recovered after home isolation also developed complications even several weeks after recovery," said V Ramasubramaniyan, senior consultant, infectious diseases, Apollo Hospitals, during the launch of the clinics.

Ramasubramaniyan further said there were a few cases of sudden deaths reported due to sub-segmental blood vessels clot post-recovery. Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group also spoke on the occasion.