Phase-1 Metro extension trial next month

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase-I Extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, is likely to undergo trials by the beginning of next month, according to official sources.

The Phase-I extension, which covers a length of 9.051 km, was scheduled to open this June. It is learnt from Chennai Metro Rail officials that 80 per cent of the work is completed and the progress was reviewed on Friday.

The track work has been completed and signalling work is going on. Once the trial using a locomotive is completed, trial runs using the metro train will start, after which the Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) will inspect the work and give a clearance for opening up the stretch for the public, said sources.

The entire work is likely to be completed by December. The Phase-I extension is built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,770 crore. The Metro authorities are planning to rename some of the stations. Korukkupet station will be renamed Tondiarpet, while the existing Tondiarpet station will become New Washermenpet. Thangal Metro station will be renamed Kaladipet, and Gowri Ashram will become Tiruvottiyur Theradi, official sources said. The extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will provide linkage with the suburban system of Southern Railway. From Washermanpet till Korukkupet trains will run underground and beyond that they will taken an elevated corridor.