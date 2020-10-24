STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway introduces more special trains

The trains will have 39 pairs of services from Friday till December 1st. The Mysuru - Mayiladuturai superfast daily festival special train will be introduced.

Published: 24th October 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced more special trains to clear the Deepavali rush. The Thanjavur - Egmore daily special, Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli daily superfast special and Egmore- Kollam daily special will begin operation in next two days. KSR Bengaluru - Central AC superfast (except Tuesday), two pairs of superfast daily festival special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Central have been introduced on Friday.

The trains will have 39 pairs of services from Friday till December 1st. The Mysuru - Mayiladuturai superfast daily festival special train will be introduced. There will be 37 services from Mysuru between October 25 and November 30. From Mayiladuthurai 37 services will be operated from October 26 to December 1.

The Mysuru -Thoothukudi daily festival special train was introduced on Friday and will have 39 services till November 30. From Thoothukudi the train will have 39 services from October 24 to December 1. The KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari daily festival special will have 39 services on either direction till December 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway special trains
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp