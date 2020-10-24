Southern Railway introduces more special trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced more special trains to clear the Deepavali rush. The Thanjavur - Egmore daily special, Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli daily superfast special and Egmore- Kollam daily special will begin operation in next two days. KSR Bengaluru - Central AC superfast (except Tuesday), two pairs of superfast daily festival special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Central have been introduced on Friday.

The trains will have 39 pairs of services from Friday till December 1st. The Mysuru - Mayiladuturai superfast daily festival special train will be introduced. There will be 37 services from Mysuru between October 25 and November 30. From Mayiladuthurai 37 services will be operated from October 26 to December 1.

The Mysuru -Thoothukudi daily festival special train was introduced on Friday and will have 39 services till November 30. From Thoothukudi the train will have 39 services from October 24 to December 1. The KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari daily festival special will have 39 services on either direction till December 2.