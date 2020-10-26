STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras to fine, cancel accommodation of residents feeding dogs in non-designated areas

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a notice to IIT Madras on allegations of illegal catching and impounding of stray dogs in the campus

Published: 26th October 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

The designated area to feed dogs inside the IIT Madras campus

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tussle between dog lovers and the IIT Madras management has aggravated ever since feeding restrictions were imposed from September to save wildlife in the sprawling green campus.  

Now, moving a step further, IIT Madras has decided to charge fines and even cancel the accommodation of residents who are found feeding stray dogs outside the designated locations and time slots.

In an official circular issued on October 22, accessed by The New Indian Express, the deputy registrar of the institute said a lot of complaints were received from the campus community regarding feeding of dogs at non-designated locations/times.

"Hence, it has been decided to enforce strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined in the circular dated September 17 based on complaints registered. Dog feeding at places other than designated location/time by authorised dog feeders will be curtailed henceforth and will be treated as a breach of estate rules as they are, per se, prejudicial to the maintenance of the harmonious relations with their neighbors/maintenance of peace/sanitation in the campus. Accordingly, the breach of rules shall invite penalties," the circular reads.

For a first-time violation, Rs 1,000 will be charged with an issue of warning memo. Second-time violations will attract Rs 2,000 fine besides cancellation of dog feeder cards, while a third violation would result in a fine of Rs 4,000 and make them liable to face action to vacate the hostel premises. All fines will be deducted from the salary of the licensee, officials said.

Apart from imposing penalties, necessary penal action may be taken to cancel the allotment of the quarters/hostel accommodation. Further, those who have been issued with dog feeder cards are also liable for penalties as well as cancellation of such cards, if the terms of issue of the card are violated. Outsiders/non-residents of the campus found feeding dogs will be denied entry to the campus thereafter.

The Permanent Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has identified 14 feeding areas for dogs and IIT Madras also formed a 15-member Wildlife Monitoring Sub-Committee to check and report on the unauthorised feeding on the campus to the Permanent Committee.

AWBI issues notice to IIT Madras

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a notice to IIT Madras on allegations of illegal catching and impounding of stray dogs in the campus.

AWBI has received a complaint alleging that Karunya Trust, which was engaged by IIT Madras, was impounding stray dogs in a closure and no one was allowed to visit the facility. Furthermore, it was also alleged that the dogs that were sterilised are being relocated to areas outside the campus.

SK Dutta, secretary of AWBI, said this was against the provisions of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 which mandates that the dogs shall be released at the same place or locality from where they were captured for sterilization.

AWBI has requested IIT Madras to contact Chennai Corporation or Blue Cross of India to institute a scientific animal control programme to control the dog population in the campus. The board has sought an action taken report.

Meanwhile, the southern bench of NGT will be hearing a petition filed by animal activist Antony Clement Rubin on October 29, where IIT Madras is expected to submit a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Stray dogs
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp