Active COVID-19 cases in Chennai at 4.5 per cent; celebrate festivals with precautions, say experts

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 15 Corporation zones recording less than 1,000 cases, active cases in Chennai has now come down to 4.5 per cent. Tondiarpet Corporation zone, which had seen recent spike in cases, now has two percent of active cases, the lowest among all the zone.

While four zones - Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Royapuram and Sholinganallur- have three per cent active cases. The highest number of infections have been recorded in the Anna zone with close to 22,000 cases so far, followed by Kodambakkam with about 21,500 cases.

Teynampet and Royapuram have about 18,000 total cases. Data also shows that for the first time in almost four months, all the 15 zones in the city are having cases lesser than 1,000.

The city, after witnessing three Covid-19 peaks, during July, August and October, is seeing a downtrend in cases. However, experts spell caution over the upcoming festive season and advise people to follow all the Covid-19 precautions.

“People must avoid visiting shops which have inadequate ventilation. They also must avoid closed interaction with vendors at any festive shops for more than 15 minutes,” said former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy.

“Hospitals are becoming a center for the spread of Covid-19. Only health workers must accompany patients and other non-Covid admissions,” added Kolandasamy.

For non-Covid patients there should be only one attender and the hospital must restrict the number of visitors, he added.

The civic body officials said that shops violating Covid-19 safety norms would be sealed and stringent action will be taken on all violators.

“We have held discussions with various representatives of garment, jewellery showrooms and also with vendors of T Nagar. They have promised to comply with all the protocols and public too must not overcrowd,” the official added.

Till Oct 26 in Chennai

Total cases: 1,96,378

Active cases: 8,856

Discharged: 1,83,923 (94 %)

Death toll: 3,599

Teen loses life battling Covid

A 15-year-old girl from Chengalpattu was the youngest to die without any co-morbid condition on the day. The girl was admitted on October 19 and tested positive on October 22. She died the next day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, Covid pneumonia, cardiogenic shock and myocarditis

One private lab, SRL Diagnostics Limited, Kilpauk, Chennai has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently