BJP leader Khushbu arrested near Chennai en route to protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

The former actress was on her way to Chidambaram to take part in the agitation organised by the BJP to protest the remarks of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on women quoting Manusmrithi.

Published: 27th October 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:48 AM

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu Police today arrested actor Khushbu Sundar and a few BJP cadre near Muttukadu while she was on her way to Chidambaram to take part in the agitation organised by the BJP to protest the remarks of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on women quoting Manusmrithi.

The police had denied permission for the agitation at Chidambaram yesterday. Just after the arrest of Khushbu, BJP State general secretary KT Raghavan was arrested near Athur tollgate near Melmaruvathur. Police said both have been arrested as a preventive measure and would be released soon.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said, "The arrest was a preventive measure given the pandemic situation. We had to avoid the mass gathering of people in Chidambaram to stop the spread of the virus. The detained members will be released before evening"

Just after her arrest, Khushbu tweeted: "Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!"

In her second tweet, she targetted the VCK: "Cowards #VCK. Dont rejoice. Its your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @narendramodi Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil. Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you."

After the arrest, Khushbu and a few BJP cadre have been kept at a resort in Kelambakkam where she and her colleagues staged a dharna. She demanded that until Thirumavalavan apologises for his remarks on women, the protest against him would continue.

