IIT-Madras graduates sign off digitally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras conducted its convocation online on Sunday. A “mixed reality” technology was used on the 57th convocation. Through this, digital avatars of students received the awards on a virtual stage.

Prof David J Gross, Nobel laureate and Chancellor’s Chair of Theoretical Physics, University of California, the chief guest, said, “For graduating students it was the beginning of application of knowledge.” The event was presided by Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-Madras and Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra.

“Covid-19 has accelerated the rate of tech adoption,” Goenka said. Director of IIT-Madras, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, awarded degrees and said classes were completed on time due to the heroic efforts of the faculty and students. A total of 2,346 degrees were awarded to 1,909 students.