Online eye donation drive in Chennai starts October 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank is organising an Online Eye Donation programme (Project OED) to motivate more people to pledge their eyes after their death.

The project will be launched on Tuesday at 3 pm at the Rajan Eye Care Hospital in T Nagar. Rotary District Governor Muthu Palaniappan will be the chief guest for the event.

Under this program, people can send in an SMS saying EYE to 9220592205, to pledge their eyes and get a citation.