Chennai COVID-19 cases below 700, after May

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first times since May, Covid cases in Chennai went below the 700-mark on Tuesday, with 695 testing positive.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in the city recorded zero deaths due to Covid in 24 hours, for the second time in a span of four days.

The first time it achieved this feat was on the 24-hour stretch between 8 am on October 23 and 8 am on October 24. The Statewide declining trend continued with 2,522 positive cases reported on the day. The total number of cases rose to 7,14,235. Twenty seven deaths recorded on Tuesday took the toll to 10,983 in the State.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 144 cases, Kancheepuram 98 and Tiruvallur 115 cases. Five districts in the State recorded fresh cases in single digits. Ariyalur and Tenkasi recorded five cases each, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram three cases each and Dindigul two cases.

Meanwihile, a private lab – Molecular Virology Lab of Indira Medical College and Hospitals in Tiruvallur – has been approved as Covid testing facility recently. On the day, 4,029 people were discharged. The State now has 27,734 active cases.

Downtrend in Kovai

Coimbatore has been witnessing a downtrend in the number of cases. The positivity rate fell to 6.2 per cent as against last week’s rate of 8.1 per cent. A month ago, the district had recorded over 500 fresh cases