Integrated storm water drain across Chennai will help maximise rain water harvesting: Corporation Commissioner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) to be constructed across the city will help maximise harvesting of rain water, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Prakash said the ISWDs were designed in a scientific way keeping in mind worst case scenario, like the 2015 floods.

“The forced aquifer recharge technology in the ISWD will improve ground water levels. Apart from this, water will be diverted to lakes and ponds,” said Prakash. The ISWD network for Kosasthalaiyar Basin covers 763 km in North Chennai, which includes localities vulnerable to flood like Thiruvottriyur, Manali, and Madhavaram among others.

The 360-km ISWD networks for Kovalam Basin will cover areas in South Chennai such as Pallikaranai, Adambakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and areas alongside the East Coast. Work for a 52-km phase between Kottivakkam and Uthandi has begun.

The project at Kosasthalaiyar Basin is funded by the Asian Development Bank while the Kovalam Basin project is funded by German based, KfW Bank. “The work in North Chennai will be completed in two years while works at Kovalam Basin ISWD too has begun in phases,” said Prakash.

He added that ISWDs in Adyar and Cooum basins have sorted out 99 per cent flooding issues, adding ISWDs at Kovalam Basin is capable of preserving 326.9 million litres of rain water.