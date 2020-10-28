PG doctor on self quarantine at T Nagar hotel found dead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old doctor who was under self-quarantine at a hotel in T Nagar was found dead in his room on Monday night. The deceased, Lokesh Kumar of Mettur in Salem district, joined MS (General Surgery) in Madras Medical College in July and was posted in Covid ward in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital since then.

“As per the Covid protocols, he was asked to go under self-quarantine and allotted a room at a hotel in T Nagar. While he was supposed to return to duty on Tuesday, his family could not reach him over phone as it was switched off. Then they contacted the hotel staff to check his room,” said a senior police officer. When the room was opened with an alternative key, the hotel staff found Lokesh Kumar lying unconscious. He had vomited food and blood.

He was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH), where he was declared brought dead. On information, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, they are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain what the youth had consumed. They are also investigating if there was food poisoning.

After inquiries with Lokesh Kumar’s parents, the police said he had been distressed about working in the Covid ward.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline for counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.