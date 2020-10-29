Complying with norms to tackle stray dog menace: IIT Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Wednesday claimed that the remedial measures suggested by NGT-nominated Permanent Committee were being implemented to protect the wildlife and to reduce stray dog menace on campus. The measures were in compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) norms.

In a statement, the institute said a high-power team including a veterinarian from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services nominated by Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, visited IIT Madras Campus on October 19 and inspected the shelter and the infrastructure facilities in which the stray/feral/sick/old dogs were kept for behavioral observation and care.

The IIT had submitted a detailed report outlining the AWBI norms implemented along with data on number of stray dogs on campus, dog bite cases reported, anti-rabies vaccines administered, deer/blackbuck deaths, and complaints received.