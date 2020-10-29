STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ghost of Tsushima: The legends update

Or at least, PS4 owners who bought the offline game on release will tell you that. ‘Legends’ is the new free update to owners of the game.

Published: 29th October 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Unlike more punishing online games, it is not tough to be a good teammate in Legends.

Unlike more punishing online games, it is not tough to be a good teammate in Legends.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world, saturated with multiple options for online gaming; the sounds of in-game explosions so infinite, and indistinguishable from each other, that you hear them as a constant background hum. Does it matter if I review just another? But Ghost of Tsushima Legends is not your typical online game (it has sword clashing sounds as opposed to gunshots).

Or at least, PS4 owners who bought the offline game on release will tell you that. ‘Legends’ is the new free update to owners of the game. But calling it an ‘update’ is underplaying it. ‘Legends’ has a story sufficient to exist as a standalone game. The game allows you to choose from one of four warrior styles, with each of them having a superpower associated with their best-known abilities.

The Assassin releases very stealthy attacks, the Hunter unleashes arrow shots on enemy heads, the Samurai’s fury causes multiple enemies to collapse at sight, and the Ronin can conjure a dog Patronus of sorts (and can also revive fallen enemies). You do not need to spend too much time thinking about the class to choose, as each has their advantage, and you can unlock the others over time.

The game has two modes of online play. The first is missions based on stories, which can be played by two players in a co-op style. An ominous voice narrates the stories, which describe dark mystic events that disrupt life in Tsushima. Even the visuals are terrifyingly beautiful. The single-player mode allowed us to appreciate the visual diversity by showing us the varied terrain in Tsushima, light streaming in and making blades of grass gleam as we called the wind to guide us.

The co-op mode just showed us how haunting the same terrain could be, with constant darkness, red clouds in the sky, and surrealistic elements inserted. But weirdly enough, it is a feelgood sort of darkness. The second mode is called ‘Survival’ — an intense, fastpaced battle where the four different warrior styles coordinate to fight against waves of incoming enemies. The wait between waves reduces over time, and you must take on as many enemies as you can before the team falls.

Unlike more punishing online games, it is not tough to be a good teammate in Legends. Just leave your healing drums unbeaten for your low health friend and try to stay safe if you are unable to revive them when they are knocked out. I give Legends a ‘Ghost’ rating — which is also the highest rank that a Samurai hopes to achieve.

Anusha Ganapathi @quaffle_waffle (This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghost of Tsushima Legends
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp