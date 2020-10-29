STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sewage let out into Keelkattalai canal drives residents up the wall

The canal originally connected the Keelkattalai and Narayanapuram lakes, carrying surplus water from the former to the latter.

Published: 29th October 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

The retaining wall that is being built on both sides of the Narayanapuram-Keelkattalai lake canal | Express

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Public Works Department (PWD) has resumed work on constructing a retaining wall along the Keelkattalai-Narayanapuram lake surplus canal, residents say adequate measures should be in place to prevent the flow of sewage through the canal.

The surplus canal has sewage flowing in it throughout the year. While a part of the sewage comes from stormwater drains, residents of Sunnambu Kolathur allege that the canal is polluted whenever operations fail at the sewage treatment plant (STP). 

“We have complained many a time that sewage is being let out through an underground pipe from the STP. The pipe was then dug out. But even now, when there is something wrong with the plant, it’s still being let out here,” says a resident of BKR Nagar.

The canal originally connected the Keelkattalai and Narayanapuram lakes, carrying surplus water from the former to the latter. However, since it carried a large quantity of sewage, the canal has been blocked at Narayanapuram lake -- a drinking water source -- and diverted instead to the Pallikaranai marsh, say locals. In addition to the sewage, they say, there are encroachments bordering the canal that hasn’t been cleared either, before the wall construction commenced.

Express contacted a PWD official who said that an exercise has been undertaken to identify sources of sewage flowing into rivers, lakes and macro drains. “The list is already made. Now, the Chief Secretary has called for submission of a comprehensive plan to deal with the sewage,” he said.

Further, officials have encountered two main challenges in constructing the Rs 17 lakh wall – poor subsurface soil conditions and cables laid by the Electricity Board. “We have officially written to the EB to shift the posts and cables to help us continue work as per schedule,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keelkattalai canal Public Works Department Keelkattalai-Narayanapuram lake
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp