STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

World Stroke Day: Rise in patients receiving thrombolysis treatment in Chennai

Doctors say awareness about early intervention in stroke treatment is still low 

Published: 29th October 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

Image used for representational purpose only

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government hospitals in Chennai have witnessed an increase in people being treated for stroke thrombolysis in the last four years. However, as the world observes the World Stroke Day on Thursday, doctors say that awareness about early intervention for stroke is largely needed in the society. Thrombolysis is a treatment in which drugs are used to dissolve the clot that is causing the stroke by disrupting the blood flow to the brain. 

Data compiled from the two major government hospitals in the city, Stanley GH and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, show that there has been an increase in thrombolysis treatment for stroke every year over the last four years.

In 2017, a total of 17 patients were treated with thrombolysis, while it increased to 42 in 2018, and 66 in 2019, while in 2020 as of October,  55 people have been treated. Out of the 55 people treated for stroke in the two hospitals in 2020, 45 were from Stanley as the hospital had done thrombolysis on Covid-19 patients who suffered from stroke. 

Dr R Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director at Institute of Neurology, Madras Medical College, which is attached to the RGGGH, said awareness is largely required on early treatment as more than 1,000 cases of stroke comes every year at the hospital but only less number of people are given treatment using thrombolysis. “The time window for stroke is 4 and half hours. It is much lesser than the window for the heart attack. If they miss the window, chances of a life-long paralysis is high,” he said. 

Dr Narasimhan, who is also the State Nodal Officer of Stroke Care, said stroke cases are on the rise in the State. “We have ensured availability of treatment of stroke. There are 88 Government facilities in the State for treatment and public to become aware,” he  said. “BE-FAST”, says Dr K Mugundhan, Head of Department, Neurology, Stanley GH. “B (loss of balance), E (eye problem), (facial deviation), A (arm weakness), S (speech problems) and T (Time to Call)”, he explains. 

“In case of a ischemic stroke, which most people present with,  a person loses 2 million neurons per minute. So timing is important,” he said. Dr Mugundhan said that even Covid patients were treated for stroke at the hospital. Dr Narasimhan said that Tamil Nadu is the first in the country to offer treatment for stroke free-of-cost in its government hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World stroke day Chennai Chennai Thrombolysis
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp