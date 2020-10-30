STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Anna University bifurcation will affect quality of education

The bifurcation will deteriorate the quality of higher education in the State, said some of the signatories speaking at a virtual event on Thursday.

Published: 30th October 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 80 academicians and activists have written an open letter to the State government urging it to reject Anna University’s Institute of Eminence tag in writing and not to carry out the bifurcation.

The bifurcation will deteriorate the quality of higher education in the State, said some of the signatories speaking at a virtual event on Thursday.

Once the Anna University is split, affiliating colleges will no longer have to abide by the standards developed for the parent varsity, professor A Marx said during the event. “Though the government has rejected the IoE status verbally, it has not done so in writing yet. The government is still keeping its options open,” he alleged.

“Once the IoE tag is received, the institution can enroll foreign students for 30 per cent of the seats. This will deprive Tamil students access to the top university in the State for engineering courses,” he added. Even as the Centre clarified that Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy will be upheld, it has not explained how it will be implemented without conflicting with the requirements for IoE status, State Platform for Common School System general secretary PB Prince Ganjendrababu pointed out.

Apprehensions over the issue surfaced when the University Grants Commission (UGC), in its regulation for IoEs stated, “The public Institutions of Eminence shall implement the reservation policy in admissions and recruitment in accordance with any Act of Parliament for the time being in force.” The bifurcation may also push many smaller colleges to shut down, Ganjendrababu further said.

Former head of the Tamil department at University of Madras V Arasu said that Anna University had also committed to the Centre to raise its own funds.

“IIT-Madras, which is just across the road from the varsity, hiked its fees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Anna University cannot become a place only for the rich and affluent simply because it is conferred a status,” he said.

The Central government can create a brand new institute of eminence in Chennai instead of altering the State’s most reputed university, opined former justice D Hariparanthaman. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University AU IoE tag IOE tag
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp