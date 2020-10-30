Dialysis for COVID-19 patients? Chennai's govt hospitals did it free of cost for 757 of them

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for the healthcare system. Performing dialysis for COVID-19 patients with renal issues is one of them.

Government hospitals in Chennai have conducted dialysis free of cost for a total of 757 COVID-19 patients since March.

As of October 30, 555 patients have undergone dialysis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 125 have undergone dialysis at the Stanley Medical College Hospital and 77 have undergone the treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

A majority of the patients were referred from private hospitals and dialysis facilities in Chennai and nearby districts.

‘Dialysis comes with challenges’

Doctors said there were many challenges in performing dialysis for COVID-19 patients. Dr M Edwin Fernando, Head of Nephrology Department, Stanley GH, said patients who were already on dialysis in other facilities were referred to the GH once they turned positive for COVID-19.

“We can’t club these patients with non-COVID dialysis patients as chances of spread could be high. Thus, we set up an exclusive dialysis unit inside the COVID block,” said Dr Fernando.

Narrating some more challenges, Dr Fernando said COVID-19 had worsened the condition of patients who were already having kidney problems. “People with normal renal function also developed acute renal challenges post COVID infection,” he added.

The Stanley hospital has five dedicated hemodialysis facilities for COVID patients, while the RGGGH had four exclusive facilities -- two each at the outpatient block and the rheumatology block.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Nephrology, RGGGH, said patients who were already on oxygen support were vulnerable during the dialysis sessions. “They were at risk of having their oxygen levels lowered during the dialysis,” he said.

Dr Gopalakrishnan added that it was a challenge addressing dialysis patients who had other comorbid conditions, especially diabetes.

“Patients were already emotional and anxious due to COVID-19. In such a situation, they get weakened mentally during the dialysis too. Thus, we gave special care to address that too,” he added.

The RGGGH was the first government hospital in the city to set up exclusive dialysis units for COVID patients in March.

Dr Gopalakrishnan said dialysis patients were observed for two weeks even after they tested negative for COVID-19.