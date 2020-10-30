Do delivery boys fleece customers? Madras HC asks LPG companies to conduct surprise checks

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras high court has directed public sector gas companies to conduct surprise inspections to find out whether LPG cylinder delivery boys are charging excessive amounts from customers. The court has also asked the companies to file a detailed action report on such complaints.

The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the directions on a plea moved by M Logarangan seeking action against delivery boys who were charging more than the billed amount.

According to the petitioner, the delivery boys demand and collect extra money ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 100 if the house is situated in an apartment complex. Consumers are being fleeced and intimidated by the delivery boys, he said.

The public sector gas companies in their submissions to the bench said when a contract is entered with a gas agency, several guidelines and rules are put forth for properly delivering to the consumer. Also, action is being taken to penalise the gas agencies whenever such complaints of excess charging arise from consumers, they added.

The bench, not convinced with the submissions made by the counsel, directed the public sector oil companies to conduct surprise inspections constantly to keep a check on the fleecing by delivery

agents.

The court recording the submissions directed the public sector oil companies to file a detailed report on the action taken against the erring agencies.