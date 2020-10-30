Integrated Coronavirus ICU opened at Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared open an integrated, modern intensive care mobile unit for Covid treatment at KMC Hospital through video conference.

A release said this is the first of its kind facility for corona treatment in the country. This unit has been set up by ACT Fibernet as part of its corporate social responsibility measure.

The unit, set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, has 10 beds and vital equipment for emergency treatment and can be moved anywhere in the hospital.

Palaniswami also declared open an integrated complex for Commercial Taxes and Registration Department at Nandanam, constructed at a cost of Rs 73.17 crore.

He also opened the lifts installed in commercial taxes department buildings (Rs 4.07 crore) at Rajapalayam and Palani.