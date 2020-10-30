Madras HC asks education dept to explain steps taken to make schools accessible to all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the School Education Department secretary to appear before it through video call and explain the steps taken to provide disabled-friendly toilets and other facilities in schools, and also assist the court in mitigating issues faced by disabled students.

The bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha was hearing plea moved by disability rights advocate L Muruganandam seeking barrier-free access for disabled children to schools in the State.

Muruganandam contended that the Centre in its reply to the court submitted that only 25.95 per cent of schools in TN have ‘children with special needs-friendly toilets’.

“Moreover, only 62.86% schools have ramps and provide barrier-free access to disabled children,” he added. The court adjourned the plea to December 23.