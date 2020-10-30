Order appointing director of college education set aside by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that several rules and procedures were violated while posting D Poornachandran as the Director of College Education (DCE), the Madras High Court on Thursday set aside the appointment order and directed the State to constitute a high power committee comprising eminent administrators for carrying out such appointments.

The court also ordered that a new DCE be appointed within three months following due procedures.

The issue pertains to a petition filed by G Geetha, who claimed of having more seniority than Poornachandran and hence being more eligible to land the job.

Recording the submissions, Justice V Parthibhan in his order observed, “Poornachandran’s promotion is not only contrary to rules, but it also appears to have been actuated on extraneous consideration.

The procedure followed by the State for the appointment is riddled with infirmities all over and hence, the court does not hesitate to order that the impugned promotion has to be rescinded.”

The court also found it unfortunate that officials, instead of justifying the appointment on the basis of relevant records and merits, took recourse of “mud slinging and sullying the character and conduct of the petitioner, thereby reducing the legal contest into an ignoble judicial discourse”.