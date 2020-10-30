STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

UGC not in tune with Tamil Nadu govt's decision of scrapping of arrear exams

Madras High Court raps UGC, asks it to file a detailed report specifically on the matter.

Published: 30th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If final semester examinations can be held online, why not arrear papers? a bench of the Madras High Court asked on Thursday.

While hearing a petition filed by former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy — on the cancellation of arrear exams for final year college students by the State government, which decided to declare them as passed — the court rapped University Grants Commission and asked it to file a detailed report specifically on the matter.

The two-member bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, was informed that the AICTE had already mentioned that the exemption granted from arrear exams is not as per the UGC guidelines.

The counsel representing UGC made an oral submission that it was not in tune with the State government’s decision to cancel the examinations.

It added that it had insisted all universities in the country to complete the final year examinations before September 30, and had obtained a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court. The UGC counsel then sought time to file a detailed report on the matter. The State government has also sought time to file a detailed report. The matter has been adjourned to November 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Final sem exams Arrear papers online
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp