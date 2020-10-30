UGC not in tune with Tamil Nadu govt's decision of scrapping of arrear exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If final semester examinations can be held online, why not arrear papers? a bench of the Madras High Court asked on Thursday.

While hearing a petition filed by former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy — on the cancellation of arrear exams for final year college students by the State government, which decided to declare them as passed — the court rapped University Grants Commission and asked it to file a detailed report specifically on the matter.

The two-member bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, was informed that the AICTE had already mentioned that the exemption granted from arrear exams is not as per the UGC guidelines.

The counsel representing UGC made an oral submission that it was not in tune with the State government’s decision to cancel the examinations.

It added that it had insisted all universities in the country to complete the final year examinations before September 30, and had obtained a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court. The UGC counsel then sought time to file a detailed report on the matter. The State government has also sought time to file a detailed report. The matter has been adjourned to November 20.