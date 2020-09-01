STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus services resume in TN, MTC's monthly passes issued in March valid till September 15

As many as 6090 buses were operated across the state on Tuesday, of which MTC operated about 2400

Published: 01st September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 05:00 PM

A MTC bus being checked at Pallavan House, in Chennai on Monday | R Satish Babu

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The transport department has extended the validity of the ‘Travel as you please’ monthly passes issued by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in March up to September 15.

The monthly passes issued by MTC (which operates buses in Chennai) are valid for 30 days from the 16th of every month. The last MTC buses were operated on March 24. Since the passes issued in March were utilised only till March 24, the validity has been extended for 15 days, said official sources.

On Tuesday, when bus services resumed after the lockdown was relaxed, as many as 6090 buses were operated across the state. While MTC operated about 2400 buses, the six divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) operated the remaining. The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to long distance commuters has not resumed services.

Though the state government allowed buses to run only within districts, in some places they were allowed to cross the borders for the convenience of the commuters.

“If the buses are discontinued abruptly at the borders of the districts, the commuters will be forced to walk for one or two km in some places. So, the buses were allowed to run beyond the district borders to provide a link to nearby bus stands in the neighbouring districts,” said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayabhaskar said more buses will be put into operation in the coming days depending on the patronage. “Over 1.45 lakh commuters purchased monthly passes for Rs 1000 in Chennai. We have extended the validity of the passes till September 15 and sale of new monthly passes will commence on Wednesday,” he said.

Explaining safety measures for the bus crew, Vijayabhaskar said they have been provided with gloves, masks and hand sanitisers. “COVID-19 tests will be conducted for transport workers if they are found to have symptoms.”

When asked about violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in some buses where all the seats were occupied by commuters, Vijayabhaskar said in some exceptional situations commuters flout the social distancing norms and such issues are being looked into.

To a query on whether the bus fare would be increased, the minister answered in the negative.

