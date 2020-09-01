STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to virus that causes COVID-19, finds sero survey 

Of the 12,405 individuals, across 51 wards, tested for antibody against SARS-CoV-2, 2,673 people had evidence of exposure with a seroprevalence of 21.5%.

Published: 01st September 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One-fifth of the Chennai's population has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid 19, according to the preliminary findings of the population-based sero survey in the
Chennai Corporation limits.

Of the 12,405 individuals, across 51 wards, tested for antibody against SARS-CoV-2, 2,673 people had evidence of exposure with a seroprevalence of 21.5%.

Of the 12,405 persons, only 173 had a history of contact with a Covid 19 patient.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Epidemiology and the field data collection for this took place between July 18-28. The test positivity rate at the end of July was around 10%.

Seroprevalence is the percentage of individuals of the population to have antibodies against SARS-Cov-2.

"Around 80% of the population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 ingestion in Chennai," the sero survey report, released by the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, stated.

However, it was found that seroprevalence varied vastly across various zones of Chennai Corporation.

For instance, 44.2% of the samples tested for the survey in Tondiarpet zone were found positive for IgG antibodies against SARS-Cov-2, which means that they have had previous exposure to the virus.

On the other hand, only 7.1% of those tested for the antibodies in the Madhavaram zone were found to have them.

Royapuram, another high-incidence zone, also recorded high seroprevalence of 34.4%. The Perungudi zone was found to have low seroprevalence of 7.3%.

"We need to understand the reasons for varying seroprevalence across zones to improve our control measures," the survey stated.

The ward-wise break up showed that Korukkpet (Ward 47), had 50% seroprevalence. New Washermanpet (Ward 39) had 49% seroprevalence while Mugalivakam (Ward 156) and Lakshmipuram (Ward 32) had the lowest seroprevalence of 2% and 3% respectively.

Meanwhile, out of the overall seroprevalence, women were found to have a higher percentage of seroprevalence (23.7%) when compared to men (19.3%). Across age groups, those between the ages of 10 and 19 had higher seroprevalence of 23.8% whereas those above the age of 60 had the lowest (15.9%).

The results also showed that the Infection to Case ratio (the number of cases of a disease compared to the number of infections with the agent that causes the disease) for the period of 14 July was 22.4%.

This, the survey said, was lower compared to some published studies, indicating high testing.

Apart from this, around 1.35 lakh people in Chennai have been tested positive for Covid 19 out of which 1.19 lakh have recovered as on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that such seroprevalence surveys will continue.

"Wherever seroprevalence is high, reflection of (Covid 19) cases is lower. We can see that they are now stabilising in these areas- this is a natural outcome, the transmission speed will come down where
seroprevalence is high," he said.

"This was done 35 days ago, the seroprevalence will be higher now. It is important to know this because it is only then we will be able to balance interventions. We can increase interventions where seroprevalence is low," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp