The mind is mightier than virus

The platform has over 75 courses and has provided users with 2,000 hours of learning.

Published: 01st September 2020 03:14 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Staying put at home due to the pandemic and unable to take up a hobby, no problem. G Shankar and his wife V Anuradha have a solution for you. Their newly launched website https://learnercircle.in/ allows adults and children to take up courses that range from arts and crafts, story telling to French and Arabic courses.

“Everything came to a stop when lockdown began. So my colleagues from our start-up Spinircle and I invited many field experts to conduct workshops. Within the first few sessions, I realised that our learning was significantly higher than the pre-recorded programmes available on many platforms,” said Shankar, co-founder and CEO.

Claiming that only a tenth of people usually complete pre-recorded learning modules, Shankar said that the interactive element pushed many more to complete their courses. “One can ask questions. The teacher can give feedback. The pace of the course will be adjusted according to the capacity of students. This is what sets this project apart from others,” he said.

The platform also aims at making extra-curricular learning accessible to a wider audience, said Anuradha, the executive director of marketing. “For example, a handwriting course costs anywhere between Rs 800-4,000 a month. Kids attend four to eight sessions and pay such a hefty sum. We did not want that,” she said.

Users can sign up for Rs 399 per month and take unlimited courses in the duration.The platform has over 75 courses and has provided users with 2,000 hours of learning.

