Visit to malls, hotel will no longer be the same from Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Planning to visit a mall in the coming days? Be prepared for an all-new experience as the commercial establishments have come up with a slew of measures to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the State government on Monday. As per the SOP, customers are required to wear face mask, maintain at least six feet of physical distance and be asymptomatic. Those shopping centres in containment zones shall remain closed.

In a statement on Monday, Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, said they have launched ‘Nhance by Phoenix’ - an app that can be downloaded from Google Play store and App store to increase ease and safety. “The app gives a live overview of all the people entering inside the mall,” the statement said. It added that patrons can pre-book an “express entry to the mall and locate their favourite stores easily, make contactless payments and pre-order their food.”

The management of Express Avenue mall, stated on their social media pages that contactless payment methods have been introduced. As per the rules announced by the government, managements are required to thermally screen all visitors and install sufficient number of hand hygiene systems. Air circulation system should allow fresh or treated fresh air with fresh air levels of more than 50 per cent, the government has said.

Individual retail stores in malls should also cap the maximum number of visitors allowed into the stores. Food courts and restaurants shall allow only 50 per cent capacity and malls should make arrange for contactless payment methods. Dining tables and chairs should be disinfected after every service.

Hotels, in addition, are required to disinfect visitors’ luggage before sending them to rooms. The management of ITC Grand Chola, in a statement on Sunday, said: “Tableware, crockery and cutlery at restaurants will be pre-sanitised and served in a cover; hand sanitiser will be present on each table; e-payment will ensure no contact.” The statement further said a 30-minute gap shall be ensured between guests to provide time for deep-cleaning of furniture.

Room service or take away is encouraged by the government in hotels instead of dine-in. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.