STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Hospital doctors save limb of Georgian seafarer

Immediate limb saving revascularization surgery was performed. But due to extreme injury the patient had developed a deadly infection from the crushed muscles.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

operation theatre surgery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at a private hospital saved the limb of a 46-year-old man, vice-captain in a ship, by performing multiple surgeries after he sustained a crushed injury in his lower limb during work on a cargo ship that was stationed near Chennai.

According to doctors at Apollo Hospital, Malkhaz Surnamidze, native of the Republic of Georgia, sustained an injury on his right leg on June 23. The patient was shifted after almost 8 to 10 hours post injury, which made the limb salvage a nearly impossible task.

Dr Rajarajan Venkatesan, senior consultant, Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals said, the patient’s leg was bruised and swollen. His mid leg to foot were insensate with no movement of right foot. His sole was also turning blue. A CT angiogram confirmed that he sustained popliteal artery (continuation of femoral blood vessel) injury.

Immediate limb saving revascularization surgery was performed. But due to extreme injury the patient had developed a deadly infection from the crushed muscles. Many debridement surgeries were performed to remove the infected dead muscle tissue and also antibiotics started. The patient recovered after one month, doctors said.

I am grateful to doctors for saving my limb and life, Surnamidze said. “For me, no leg, no future. Doctors told me It might take one year or so for me to resume normal activities. I am looking forward to it and waiting to join the ship,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Apollo Hospital
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp