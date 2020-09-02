Apollo Hospital doctors save limb of Georgian seafarer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at a private hospital saved the limb of a 46-year-old man, vice-captain in a ship, by performing multiple surgeries after he sustained a crushed injury in his lower limb during work on a cargo ship that was stationed near Chennai.

According to doctors at Apollo Hospital, Malkhaz Surnamidze, native of the Republic of Georgia, sustained an injury on his right leg on June 23. The patient was shifted after almost 8 to 10 hours post injury, which made the limb salvage a nearly impossible task.

Dr Rajarajan Venkatesan, senior consultant, Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals said, the patient’s leg was bruised and swollen. His mid leg to foot were insensate with no movement of right foot. His sole was also turning blue. A CT angiogram confirmed that he sustained popliteal artery (continuation of femoral blood vessel) injury.

Immediate limb saving revascularization surgery was performed. But due to extreme injury the patient had developed a deadly infection from the crushed muscles. Many debridement surgeries were performed to remove the infected dead muscle tissue and also antibiotics started. The patient recovered after one month, doctors said.

I am grateful to doctors for saving my limb and life, Surnamidze said. “For me, no leg, no future. Doctors told me It might take one year or so for me to resume normal activities. I am looking forward to it and waiting to join the ship,” he said.