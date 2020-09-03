STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 trains including six overnight services from Chennai to resume operations in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, the state government requested the railways to resume more train services connecting various parts of the state with Chennai in a bid to boost economic activity

Railways

Train operated by Southern Railway used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six overnight train services from Chennai to Madurai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Mettupalayam, Kanniyakumari and Sengottai are set to resume from September 7.

Acting on this, the railways has proposed to resume six train services: Chennai – Madurai Pandiyan Express, Chennai – Kanniyakumari Express, Chennai – Thoothukudi Pearl City Express, Chennai – Coimbatore Cheran Express, Chennai – Mettupalayam Nilagiri Express and Chennai – Sengottai Silambu Express.

Earlier, the state government had requested to resume the seven special train services operated during the lockdown between June 1 and 29.  The trains were operated on the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore -Katpadi, Villupuram – Madurai, Tiruchy – Nagercoil, Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via chordline), Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via mainline) and Arakkonam – Coimbatore routes.

“In addition to seven intercity specials, six overnight trains which remained cancelled since March 21 will resume services. The proposal has been approved by the railway board. All the trains will have only reserved coaches,” said a highly placed official from Southern Railway.

Meanwhile, SETC and six TNSTC corporations commenced work to resume inter-district and intra-state bus services from September 7. The CMBT bus terminus in Chennai and other bus stands in districts have been disinfected ahead of the resumption of bus services.

