Air Customs foils bid to smuggle drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Narcotic substances worth Rs 7 lakh were seized and three postal parcels were intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday. According to the release, three parcels suspected to contain narcotic substances, which arrived from United Kingdom and Netherlands at Foreign Post Office Chennai, were intercepted.

The first parcel consisted of a kids jewellery toy box from UK was consigned to an Ooty based man. A pouch containing 15 grey skull shaped as MDMA pills “MYBRAND” and 7 grams of MDMA crystal powder was found concealed inside.

Also, 50 green grenade and 50 purple skull MDMA Pills were recovered from two plastic pouches which were found inside the second parcel. A total of 100 MDMA pills with marking ‘Tesla’ were recovered from the third parcel. Both of the parcels arrived from Netherlands. A total of 215 MDMA pills and 7 grams of MDMA crystals were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation are under way.