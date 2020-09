Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on September 5, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Neelankarai: Blue Beach Road, Maraikayar Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Kapaleeswarar Nagar 4th Main Road, Sea View Avenue, Murugammal Avenue, Periya Neelankarai Kuppam, Casuarina Drive.

Adyar Chinnamalai: Sri Ram Nagar, Pallipattu Main Road, Ethiraj Street, Yoki Garden, Kadasamy Street.

Pallavaram: Zamin Pallavaram Entire Area, Cantonment Pallavaram, Old Pallavaram Entire Area, Tirusulam Area, Pammal Area, GST Road, Keelkattalai Area.

Durainallur: Arani, Sompattu, Puduvoyal, Peruvoya, Peruvallur, Kavarapettai, Chinnambedu, Durainallur, Ralapadi, Karani, Vadakanallur.

Medur: Medur, Pulicot, Avoorivakkam, Kollur, Arasur, Annamalaicherry.

Devambedu: Devambedu, Agaram, Kallore, Poongulam, Rakkampalayam, Seganiyum.

Pammal: Part of Pammal (H.L Colony), Nehru Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Agatheeswarar Nagar, Viman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, MGR Street, Bharathi Nagar.

Tondiarpet: N T Road, Veeraragavan Road, Part of Fishing Harbour, Cheriyan Nagar 1 to 4th Street, Market from 1st to 7th Street, Ashok Nagar 1st to 4th Butchammal Street, Washer Varathappa Street, Desiyan Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Kannu Street, Irusappa Street 1 to 2nd Street.

Gummidipoondi: Gummidipoondi Sipcot, SS II Industrial Complex Area, Chithala Kuppam, Shithiraj Kandigai, Gopal Reddy Kandikai, Papam Kuppam, Bodi Reddi Kandigai.

Avadi: Senthil Nagar, Power Line Road (Siva Sakthi Nagar), 60 Feet Road, Thirukural Main Road, Jothi Nagar, Tholkapiyam St, Nanul Street, Thembavani Street, MG Road, Kamaraj Salai, Sinthamani Street,

Sakundhalam Street, Gandhi Nagar, CTH Road, Kavarapalayam, Sindhu Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, MRF Nagar, DRR Nagar and MGR Nagar.