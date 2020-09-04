After losing job, labourer turns to ‘armed’ robbery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When a construction labourer lost his job to the economic downturn, he decided to find an alternative career as a robber. When the required materials and investments for the new job did not come his way, he decided to get innovative.

On Wednesday evening, when Devi (name changed) was alone in her home on Patel Salai, two men barged in waiving a pistol. “They threatened her at gunpoint, and asked her to hand over the valuables,” said a police officer. “Devi was quick. She ran out of the house and locked them both inside.” Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed and opened the door.

“While one of the robbers managed to flee, the mob caught hold of the other.” The accused was identified as E Senthilkumar (32), a native of Ramanathapuram, who lives in Vyasarpadi with his family. It then turned out that the gun in his possession was a toy!

“Senthilkumar was a construction labourer. As he did not get any job during the lockdown, he resorted to a life of crime,” the policeman added. “He has been remanded in judicial custody, while a hunt has been launched for his accomplice.”