Buses, trains to start plying from September 7
Steps are being taken to ensure that passengers follow all the safety guidelines issued by the State government to keep infection from spreading
Published: 05th September 2020 04:16 AM | Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:34 AM | A+A A-
Steps are being taken to ensure that passengers follow all the safety guidelines issued by the State government to keep infection from spreading
Trains
- Online booking for 13 special trains from 8 am on Saturday
- The special trains are Chennai - Coimbatore Superfast; Chennai - Coimbatore Intercity special; Chennai - Coimbatore special (overnight); Chennai - Mettupalayam special; Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi special; Chennai Egmore - Tiruchirappalli (via mainline) special; Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi special; Chenai Egmore - Madurai special; Chennai - Egmore - Madurai special (overnight); Chennai - Kanniyakumari; Chennai - Thoothukudi special; Chennai - Sengottai (tri weekly) and Tirchirappalli - Nagercoil Intercity special.
- Waitlisted paper ticket holders will not be allowed
Instructions for passengers
- Only those with confirmed tickets can enter the railway station.
- Face masks, social distancing must at station, during travel
- Passengers should reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance for thermal screening Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed
Government buses
- SETC, six divisions of TNSTC have commenced online booking through TNSTC app
- SETC to operate 525 buses, TNSTC to run about 8,000 buses across State
- Daily patronage stood at 1.6 crore before March 21; 25 per cent of it is expected now
- No AC buses will be operated
- Carrying capacity of SETC: 26 MTC: 24 | Mofussil: 32
Private buses
- FBOAT secretary D R Dharmaraj said private buses will not be operated with 60 per cent occupancy
- Except Chennai, Madurai, Ooty and Nagercoil, private buses are plying across the State
- The strength of private buses are 4,600
- Omni bus association also announced it will not resume the service