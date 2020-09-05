STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buses, trains to start plying from September 7

Steps are being taken to ensure that passengers follow all the safety guidelines issued by the State government to keep infection from spreading

Published: 05th September 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:34 AM

Chennai, MTRS, train

People crowding the Basin Bridge railway station to board a train being operated for government employees. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Trains

  • Online booking for 13 special trains from  8 am on Saturday
  • The special trains are Chennai - Coimbatore Superfast; Chennai - Coimbatore Intercity special; Chennai - Coimbatore special (overnight);  Chennai - Mettupalayam special;  Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi special; Chennai Egmore - Tiruchirappalli (via mainline) special; Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi special; Chenai Egmore - Madurai special; Chennai - Egmore - Madurai special (overnight); Chennai - Kanniyakumari; Chennai - Thoothukudi special; Chennai - Sengottai (tri weekly) and Tirchirappalli - Nagercoil Intercity special.
  • Waitlisted paper ticket holders will not be allowed

Instructions for passengers

  • Only those with confirmed tickets can enter the railway station.
  • Face masks, social distancing  must at station, during travel
  • Passengers should reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance for thermal screening Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed

Government buses

  • SETC, six divisions of TNSTC have commenced online booking through TNSTC app
  • SETC to operate 525 buses, TNSTC to run about 8,000 buses across State
  • Daily patronage stood at 1.6 crore before March 21; 25 per cent of it is expected now
  • No AC buses will be operated
  • Carrying capacity of SETC: 26 MTC: 24 | Mofussil: 32

Private buses

  • FBOAT secretary D R Dharmaraj said private buses will not be operated with 60 per cent occupancy
  • Except Chennai, Madurai, Ooty and Nagercoil, private buses are plying across the State
  • The strength of private buses are 4,600
  • Omni bus association also announced it will not resume the service
     
