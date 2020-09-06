STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro rail introduces contact-less QR ticketing

The minister, who reviewed safety measures undertaken by the CMRL on Saturday, said the decision to resume operations from 7 am was taken after requests came in from patrons. 

Works to sanitise trains and stations were carried out on Saturday;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be resuming operations on Monday an hour earlier than what was originally announced, following requests from IT professionals and office-goers, Industries Minister M C Sampath has said. The minister, who reviewed safety measures undertaken by the CMRL on Saturday, said the decision to resume operations from 7 am was taken after requests came in from patrons. 

Sampath also launched a Travel Card Reader machine to ensure contact-less travel during the pandemic. The machine will be set up each station to avoid queuing in front of ticket counters and ticket vending machine (TVM). Under the Travel Card Reader machines, unavailed trips and validity for trip cards can be done before October 7, 2020.

Industries Minister MC Sampath inaugurating a travel
card reader at Saidapet

Similarly, passengers can Web-Top up their smart cards using CMRL mobile app or CMRL  website and directly use Travel Card Reader to Top-Up the recharged amount instead of TVM. Passengers can also view their travel card details  such as Smart  Card Usage Balance, Available trips, Top-Up History and Travel History.

Similarly, CMRL  has implemented a complete contact-less ticketing system that greatly reduces  the risk of Covid spread.  The contact-less QR  ticketing eliminates human interference and allows seamless passage throughout the journey. Passengers will be able to book tickets and buy passes of  their choice (Single Journey  Ticket,  Round Journey ticket, Trip Passes) in the form of QR codes in  the existing CMRL mobile app.

