Chennai Metro rail introduces contact-less QR ticketing

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be resuming operations on Monday an hour earlier than what was originally announced, following requests from IT professionals and office-goers, Industries Minister M C Sampath has said. The minister, who reviewed safety measures undertaken by the CMRL on Saturday, said the decision to resume operations from 7 am was taken after requests came in from patrons.

Sampath also launched a Travel Card Reader machine to ensure contact-less travel during the pandemic. The machine will be set up each station to avoid queuing in front of ticket counters and ticket vending machine (TVM). Under the Travel Card Reader machines, unavailed trips and validity for trip cards can be done before October 7, 2020.

Industries Minister MC Sampath inaugurating a travel

card reader at Saidapet | martin louis

Similarly, passengers can Web-Top up their smart cards using CMRL mobile app or CMRL website and directly use Travel Card Reader to Top-Up the recharged amount instead of TVM. Passengers can also view their travel card details such as Smart Card Usage Balance, Available trips, Top-Up History and Travel History.

Similarly, CMRL has implemented a complete contact-less ticketing system that greatly reduces the risk of Covid spread. The contact-less QR ticketing eliminates human interference and allows seamless passage throughout the journey. Passengers will be able to book tickets and buy passes of their choice (Single Journey Ticket, Round Journey ticket, Trip Passes) in the form of QR codes in the existing CMRL mobile app.