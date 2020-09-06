STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai reboots, govt ready to tackle Covid spurt

Experts warn that there may be an increase in cases once we return to the business as usual scenario; officials decide to add more beds to Covid care centres to bridge gaps

Published: 06th September 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

With CMRL gearing up to resume its services after a five-month break from Monday, a trial run was conducted earlier last week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With business across Chennai city slowly getting back to normal, the civic body is gearing up to tackle any situation, by increasing the number of beds at Covid care centres. “Although the occupancy is quite low —only around 3,000 of 20,000 beds at Covid Care Centres filled — we are planning to increase availability of beds.

The aim is to stay prepared for anything, although we are not seeing any alarming trend as of now,” a senior Corporation official told Express. The civic body is also taking into consideration the possibility of several educational institutions in the city, which have been converted temporarily into care centres, resuming operations.

Workers wearing face shields took part in the process at Saidapet |
R Satish Babu, Martin Louis

“We will be reworking to increase the number of beds in structures such as KP Park and Athipattu near Ambattur so that even if the institutions open up, it will not affect the availability of beds. These are structures that won’t be affected,” the official said.

Following the unlock, the city corporation has also made a few other changes in its approach to Covid containment. For instance, tin sheets that used to be nailed to the entrance of patients’ houses have been done away with.

“Instead, we have told our volunteers to ensure that people from those houses don’t step out. We have also found that in most cases, people do follow our instructions and stay indoors,” the official added. “We will watch the trend for the next 30 days and make changes in our measures wherever needed,” he said.

600 people fined
On Friday, the Corporation collected a fine of Rs 2.45 lakh from 600 individuals, who failed to wear masks and establishments that did not enforce social distancing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 Unlock 4.0
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp