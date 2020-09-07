Business partner’s son held for stealing from jewellery shop in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 20 days after 14-kg gold went missing from a jewellery shop near Parry’s Corner, police have arrested the prime accused.

The accused has been identified as S Harshkothra (24) of Kilpauk. He is son of Subash Chandra Bothra, who is one of the business partners of Rajkumar Chopra. They had been in partnership for about 20 years, said police. As many as 11.5 kg gold as well as a two-wheeler were seized from him.

Investigation revealed that Hashkothra lost about Rs 1.5 crore in online trading and decided to steal the jewels to compensate for the loss. Police arrested him with the help of CCTV footage and remanded him in judicial custody.