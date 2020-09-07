SPB still on ventilator support but is now COVID negative, says son Charan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his latest video update on Instagram, SP Charan said that his father and popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on ventilator support although he has tested negative for COVID-19.

In a minute-long update on Monday, Charan said that over the weekend, they had expected enough improvement in Balasubrahmanyam's lung condition to enable him to be taken off ventilator support.

"Unfortunately, we are still not at a point where we can rid him of the ventilator. The good news is that he is COVID negative. But COVID positive or negative doesn't matter because we were all expecting the lungs to heal fast. They (lungs) are healing but it is taking some time," Charan said.

However, he said Balasubrahmanyam was watching cricket and tennis on his tablet computer and was looking forward to the IPL.

"He is writing and communicating a lot. He is not under sedation and is clear and bright. Physiotherapy is going on as planned," he said.

Charan also thanked the public for their love and concern and asked everyone to keep the prayers and hope alive.