STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

SPB still on ventilator support but is now COVID negative, says son Charan

Charan said Balasubrahmanyam was watching cricket and tennis on his tablet computer and was looking forward to the IPL

Published: 07th September 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam, SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his latest video update on Instagram, SP Charan said that his father and popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on ventilator support although he has tested negative for COVID-19.

In a minute-long update on Monday, Charan said that over the weekend, they had expected enough improvement in Balasubrahmanyam's lung condition to enable him to be taken off ventilator support.

"Unfortunately, we are still not at a point where we can rid him of the ventilator. The good news is that he is COVID negative. But COVID positive or negative doesn't matter because we were all expecting the lungs to heal fast. They (lungs) are healing but it is taking some time," Charan said.

However, he said Balasubrahmanyam was watching cricket and tennis on his tablet computer and was looking forward to the IPL.

"He is writing and communicating a lot. He is not under sedation and is clear and bright. Physiotherapy is going on as planned," he said.

Charan also thanked the public for their love and concern and asked everyone to keep the prayers and hope alive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam COVID-19 Coronavirus SP Charan
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp