The Leela Palace makes a 'clean' move to fight COVID-19

CHENNAI: The Leela Palace Chennai has unlocked its luxury offerings with the promise of SURAKSHA — a comprehensive programme in association with Bureau Veritas India that builds on The Leela’s rigorous cleaning protocol and is aimed at elevating sanitisation, hygiene and safety procedures to deliver a safe environment for guests and associates.

SURAKSHA reiterates the group’s commitment towards the safety and well-being of guests and associates. It redefines their processes so their guests can continue to enjoy their indulgent services and distinctive experiences with peace of mind.

The brand has come to be known for delivering an uncompromising level of personalised services. SURAKSHA is grounded in genuine care and is backed by unobtrusive technology so guests have trust and confidence as they begin to travel again and continue to experience the renowned Leela service.

Safety enhanced

The importance of cleanliness in today’s environment cannot be undermined. The group has introduced frequent cleaning and sanitisation of all public and personal spaces as well as high-touch surfaces with hospital grade EPA approved chemicals and disinfectants.

This includes thorough sanitisation of hotel cars before and after every transfer. Additional protective gear for all associates and frequent temperature checks for all associates and guests is also implemented. Adequate measures have been undertaken to rearrange furniture and restaurant seating to ensure social distancing protocols are followed at all times.

At The Leela, the associates are trained to maintain the highest standards in food hygiene and safety. Additional measures such as washing of all dishes at 80 degrees Celsius, preparation of fresh food in smaller quantities and immunity boosters on the menu are being introduced. The company is also relooking at its operational practices for in-room dining and designing new approaches to food service.

Tapping on tech

The Leela is leveraging technology as an enabler to deliver experiences that are important to guests. With contactless check-in and check-out, full access to digital news and e-papers as well as e-menus across restaurants, guests can have both choice and flexibility on their fingertips.

Technology will also be used to ensure that highest standards of cleanliness are maintained across their hotels. This includes the use of high bar pressure dry steam cleaners as well as electrostatic sprayers to clean rooms as well as restaurants and meeting rooms.

And all this under the supervision of a hygiene manager, a dedicated resource appointed at every hotel to ensure all protocols are followed and processes implemented in real time. For details, visit www.theleela.com