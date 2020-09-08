Chennai suburban trains to run only after unreserved passengers are allowed to travel

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Metro services resumed in the city, a decision on restoring suburban train services is yet to be taken. Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas said the railways for now is operating only reserved services. Only when unreserved passenger travel is also permitted can a decision on suburban train services be made, he added.

Thomas said the state government has given the go-ahead for operations of suburban train services in Chennai. “The railways has taken a policy decision only to permit transportation of reserved class passengers. Suburban train services have not been resumed across the country. The Ministry of Railways is in consultation with the Home Ministry regarding movement of unreserved passengers. Soon a decision will be taken and accordingly train services will be resumed,” he said while addressing a virtual press meet on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 5,033 passengers took Chennai Metro on first day after services resumed, Green Line set to open

Noting that Tambaram–Chengalpattu third line work is scheduled to be completed by March next year, Thomas said a 10.5 km stretch between Singaperumalkoil and Guduvanchery has been completed and the portion will be inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety by next week.

“The frequency of trains from Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu can be increased only after laying the fourth line between Egmore and Chennai Beach. The fourth line is critical in the context of operating North India bound trains from Tambaram as well,” Thomas said, adding that a detailed proposal will be submitted to the railway board to this effect in another two months.

To a query on increasing the train frequency on the Chennai Egmore – Madurai and Madurai – Coimbatore stretches, Thomas said a decision on introducing new trains will be taken by the railway board after considering the existing infrastructure, terminal facilities and passenger demands.

Elaborating on upgradation of Jolarpettai yard, the general manager said earlier the train speed was restricted to 15 kmph for nearly four km while crossing the station. “Now with straightening of tracks, the speed of non-stop trains has been raised to 110 km, thereby reducing travel time,” he said, adding that track speed has been enhanced from 105 to 110 kmph on the Chennai–Gudur and Arakkonam–Renigunta sections recently.

During the lockdown, the railways has completed many long pending infrastructure-related works in critical areas. “Construction of more than 100 lifts and escalators is being carried out at stations across the zone,” added Thomas.