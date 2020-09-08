STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon session of TN Assembly only for three days, venue shifted to Kalaivanar Arangam

Speaker Dhanapal said COVID-19 tests would be conducted on all those who would be participating in the session -- MLAs, Ministers, officials, journalists and other employees -- 72 hours in advance

Kalaivanar Arangam at Chepauk in Chennai

Kalaivanar Arangam at Chepauk in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By T Muruganantham 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will take place only for three days from September 14 to 16. A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House chaired by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Durai Murugan said the DMK, Congress and IUML demanded that the session should be held at least for a week but it was not accepted by the Speaker.

Durai Murugan said the DMK and its allies would raise all vital issues including the National Education Policy 2020.  

Talking to reporters, the Speaker said on September 14 the proceedings of the House would be adjourned without transacting any business after paying homage to sitting MLA J Anbazhagan and H Vasanthakumar, MP, former members of the House who died recently. Besides, homage will be paid to those who died of COVID-19 and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Speaker said the first supplementary estimates for the year 2020-21 would be tabled on September 16 and taken up for discussion on the same day. Bills to replace the ordinances promulgated during the past six months would also be introduced during this session.

Dhanapal said COVID-19 tests would be conducted on all those who would be participating in the session -- MLAs, Ministers, officials, journalists and other employees -- 72 hours in advance.  

After a gap of 10 years, the venue for the Assembly session is being changed to Kalaivanar Arangam since the present Assembly hall at Fort St George cannot accommodate the 235 members with physical distancing.  

