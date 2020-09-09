Four divisions in Alandur are Chennai’s new hotspots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Focused measures are on to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in four divisions within Alandur zone of the city corporation, officials in-charge of the pandemic containment in the zone said.

Among all zones under the corporation, Alandur has the highest number of active cases, 13 per cent as on Monday, with other southern zones Perungudi and Sholinganallur recording 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

However, officials said that the zone has not been registering any unusual spike recently. In fact, the average number of new cases registered in a day has now fallen to around 43 from around 50 last month.

“All things considered, the number of cases are well under control. We are now focusing on only four of the 12 divisions in Alandur, since a comparatively higher number of cases is being recorded there,” a corporation official said.

Divisions 156 and surrounding areas in Mugalivakam, and 167 in Nanganallur are witnessing the intensified Covid control measures. Compared to July, the number of cases in Nandambakkam and Meenambakkam came down in August. “Industrial areas of Guindy also come under Alandur zone and the activities there had resumed recently.

Many people from areas such as Tambaram also reach bordering divisions of the zone like Mugalivakam for trade. We are also taking details of those who are entering and leaving the zone,” an official said.

There are no major clusters here and most of the new cases are scattered, the official added. The zone has a population of around 2.5 lakh of which around 38,000 are over 60 years old.