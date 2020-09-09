STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Four divisions in Alandur are Chennai’s new hotspots

Divisions 156 and surrounding areas in Mugalivakam, and 167 in Nanganallur are witnessing the intensified Covid control measures.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

MKN road in Alandur and neighboring streets have been shut down for a week after it was found to be a Covid hotspot

MKN road in Alandur and neighboring streets were shut down for a week earlier after it was found to be a Covid hotspot. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Focused measures are on to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in four divisions within Alandur zone of the city corporation, officials in-charge of the pandemic containment in the zone said.
Among all zones under the corporation, Alandur has the highest number of active cases, 13 per cent as on Monday, with other southern zones Perungudi and Sholinganallur recording 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. 

However, officials said that the zone has not been registering any unusual spike recently. In fact, the average number of new cases registered in a day has now fallen to around 43 from around 50 last month.
“All things considered, the number of cases are well under control. We are now focusing on only four of the 12 divisions in Alandur, since a comparatively higher number of cases is being recorded there,” a corporation official said. 

Divisions 156 and surrounding areas in Mugalivakam, and 167 in Nanganallur are witnessing the intensified Covid control measures. Compared to July, the number of cases in Nandambakkam and Meenambakkam came down in August. “Industrial areas of Guindy also come under Alandur zone and the activities there had resumed recently.

Many people from areas such as Tambaram also reach bordering divisions of the zone like Mugalivakam for trade. We are also taking details of those who are entering and leaving the zone,” an official said. 
There are no major clusters here and most of the new cases are scattered, the official added. The zone has a population of around 2.5 lakh of which around 38,000 are over 60 years old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Covid-19 Alandur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp