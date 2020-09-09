STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-level panel formed to advise TN on NEP

On Tuesday, the School Education Department set up a 13-member high-level committee headed by Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that the Tamil Nadu government has already taken a decision to continue with the “two-language policy” in future too, the government has set up a high-level committee to advise the government on the thrust areas in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On Tuesday, the School Education Department set up a 13-member high-level committee headed by Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan. The government has enlisted major functions of the committee — to advise the government on thrust areas of the NEP, subject to the State continuing with the two-language policy and implementation of the policy in the short, medium and long term based on resource availability.

The committee shall, after consultation with stakeholders, submit its final report in a year from Tuesday. It may submit the reports on each of the subjects as it chooses before submission of the final report, “or as is desired by the government in the interim,” the order read.

Tamil Nadu National Education Policy
