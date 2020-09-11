Chennai Metro offers 20 percent discount on QR code tickets to avoid queues at stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of encouraging a contactless ticket system to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Chennai Metro is offering a 20 percent discount for those who use QR codes.

This is applicable for single journey tickets, return journey tickets, group tickets and trip passes, a Chennai Metro Rail release stated.

This initiative is a measure to encourage passengers to avoid queuing at Metro stations. Passengers can download the CMRL Mobile app to use the QR code ticketing system.

Travel card readers have been installed at all Metro stations for passengers to avoid queuing in front of customer counters and ticket vending machines.

Meanwhile, a total of 24,354 passengers have travelled on the Metro since the services resumed on September 7. Till September 9, a total of 18,769 passengers travelled on the Metro using the smart card ticketing system and 637 passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system.

On September 9 alone, a total of 13,980 passengers travelled on the Metro. A total of 11,091 passengers travelled on the Metro using the smart card ticketing system while 325 passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system, the release added.